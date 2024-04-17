Auburn is set at center for next season.

Johni Broome, who became the Tigers' 14th All-American selection last year, announced Wednesday on social media that he will return for the 2024-25 campaign. His decision to again forgo the NBA Draft immediately makes Auburn a conference-title contender at minimum and likely will push it into national-title contention.

Broome averaged 16.5 points and 8.5 rebounds last season and was judged as the nation's third-rated overall player by KenPom.com — behind only Purdue's AP National Player of The Year Zach Edey and UConn's Final Four MVP guard Tristen Newton.

His season was a statistical marvel made all the more intriguing by his new-found ability to contribute from long range. Broome shot 35 percent from beyond the arc on 79 attempts last season — after combining for 36 total attempts during his first three college seasons. He was particularly effective during the 2024 conference season when he went 17-of-41 (42 percent) from long range.

The former Morehead State standout will see plenty of familiar faces around Neville Arena during the next 12 months. His understudy, Dylan Cardwell, announced last week that he'll return for another year. Another fifth-year senior, wing Chris Moore, has committed to playing another season with the Tigers as well.

Auburn will return three starters and six of its top 10 players for the 2024-25 season. The Tigers recently added former Furman standout JP Pegues at point guard from the transfer portal. He averaged 18.4 points per game for the Paladins last season.