Broome dominant

The Auburn center recorded a double-double in the first half alone for the second straight night, posting 15 points and 11 rebounds before halftime, as the Tigers dominated Hardaway's squad to win the 2024 Maui Invitational.

"I knew they were going to do what they did today," Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway said after the game.

Memphis entered its matchup against No. 4 Auburn knowing it had to contain Johni Broome. Knowing it and doing it are two different things.

The opposing Tigers had no answer for Broome, even when he passed the ball. He put up five assists in the first 20 minutes and six overall while also coming down 16 total rebounds, four of which were on the offensive glass. Named the tournament MVP, Broome finished with a team-high 21 points while making passes that not many centers in college basketball can make.

On one possession in the first half, Broome had his back to the basket looking to score. Instead, he found a wide-open Dylan Cardwell for an alley-oop. And, on Auburn's first possession of the game, he set the tone with a three-pointer to get the rout started.

It was just part of a three-game performance where Broome was clearly the best player on the floor. In the three games in Maui, he averaged 21.6 points per game while coming down with 15 rebounds per game, including 19 in the semifinal victory over No. 12 North Carolina.

Broome's final stat line reads like the National Player of the Year candidate he is: 21 points, six rebounds, six assists, four blocked shots and a steal. Wednesday's game was his 65th double-double of his career.

"Being the player of the year don't really matter to me," Broome said. "I only care about winning."

If he keeps playing like he has, Auburn doesn't have to worry about that.