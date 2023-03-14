“We needed it,” AU coach Butch Thompson told the Auburn Network. “The last couple of innings, we were just waiting for somebody to get a big hit.”

Pinch-hitting with two outs in the bottom of the 12th inning, the West Georgia transfer drilled a single to right field to score Justin Kirby from second and deliver a 12-11 win over Georgia Tech at Plainsman Park.

The 18th-ranked Tigers rallied from an early 7-0 deficit to improve to 13-3-1.

“Got a fastball middle away and tried to put an OK swing on it,” Wortham told the Auburn Network. “There’s no give-up on this team. Everyone on this team knows no matter how much we go down, we’ve got what it takes to fight back.”

Kirby, who was 4 of 6 at the plate, started the 12th with a walk, and stole second to set up Wortham’s game-winner. Kirby drove in three runs including his seventh home run of the season in the fifth.

Tech opened up an 7-0 lead before Auburn answered with four runs with two outs in the third inning on an RBI single by Kirby, 2-RBI double by Gavin Miller and RBI single by Caden Green.

The Yellow Jackets added three more in the fourth to go up 10-4 before Kirby blasted a 2-run home run on the fifth to cut the lead to 10-6.

Tech added a run in the sixth before AU struck for five in the bottom of the inning to tie the game, 11-11. Mike Bello had an RBI groundout, Ike Irish an RBI double, Bryson Ware RBI single and Josh Hall a two-out, two-RBI single.

Hall was 3 of 5 with two RBI, Miller 2 of 5 with two RBI, Bello 2 of 4 with one RBI, Irish 2 of 6 with one RBI and Ware 2 of 7 with one RBI. Kason Howell added two hits.

After four AU pitchers combined to allow 10 runs on 14 hits, Trevor Horne settled things down holding Tech to a run in 1.2 innings.

Will Cannon was outstanding throwing 2.1 scoreless inning with just one hit before Tanner Bauman threw 2.0 scoreless innings.

Chase Isbell (2-1) earned the win holding Tech to one hit over the final 2.0 innings.

“I think it’s just a win our guys needed with four our five guys out of the lineup. To hang in there against a quality ball club and find a way to win, we’ll take it,” said Thompson.

Auburn opens SEC with a three-game series at Arkansas beginning Friday night at 6:30 p.m. CT on SECN+/ESPN+.