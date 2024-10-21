Dropped touchdown encapsulates season

With 2:03 left in the third quarter, everything was trending Auburn's way.

After a rock fight of a first half that had the score deadlocked at three apiece, Auburn opened the half with a touchdown drive, and on its next drive up 17-6, the orange and blue Tigers had a first down at Missouri's 10-yard line.

A touchdown there puts Auburn up three possessions and in all likelihood seals the game for the visiting Tigers.

Auburn had a perfect first down play to get Robert Lewis open for a touchdown, and Payton Thorne delivered a beautiful ball, but it ended up going through Lewis' hands and onto the turf.

The very next play, Thorne took a sack and Auburn had to settle for a field goal that it'd miss, and the rest is history.

That sequence perfectly encapsulated Auburn's season up to this point.

"Those are all feelings that are real and legitimate and probably have an affect on us not finishing games really well," said Hugh Freeze. "We had a really good drive in the third quarter and truthfully it's a touchdown and the game's over. And we have to make that play."