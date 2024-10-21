TIGER TALK REVIEW: Kentucky Week '24

What follows is a rough transcript of Hugh Freeze's appearance on "Tiger Talk" Monday night. This is not meant to be a comprehensive transcript. We try to have fun with it. • ANDY is Andy Burcham, the official Voice of The Auburn Tigers. • NOT ANDY is Brad Law, who is not the Official Voice of the Auburn Tigers yet is terrific in his own right.

(This is a taped segment from 10 minutes after the press conference this morning.)

NOT ANDY says the team is so close to winning. "We're not making enough winning plays at the right time to get the game ... to our side. It's tough to understand. Hard to process. Hard to sleep. I know how badly the Auburn fans want it. We appreciate their support."

ANDY asks if confidence is a factor. "That's probably my biggest concern. I felt good about last week. I really expected us to win the game. Now, you didn't get another one done that could have easily gone our way. That's a legitimate concern. We've got to keep fighting. We owe it to each other to continue this fight — and do it well."

NOT ANDY sees intensity and hunger. "There has been to this point. The more gut punches you get, the harder that is. It's like that in life. How we handle it, I think, matters in setting the tone for our future."

ANDY wants to know how Hugh handles this adversity. "A lot of people think I'm too transparent. Maybe I am. This is new. I've never been through a stretch quite like this — where you have winnable games and not a single one goes your way. It's definitely a growing and learning time for sure — for me."

NOT ANDY thinks the loss last week was about Auburn being young and Mizzou being older. "It's a factor, for sure."

ANDY says Auburn is playing freshman across the board. Will that pay off? "I like that. That's not ideal, but it does speak to where we are in building this program. Our most talented players are, as a whole, in that (freshman) class. That's what you've got have to build a program to be talked about as Top 10 in the country. It's good that we're playing those young ones, but obviously folks want results now and they hired me to win football games and I get that and I'm going to. It's just not happening as fast as I wanted it to — or them."

ANDY notes that they're on the road this week and expects a lot of Auburn people in Lexington. "I can't express, really, in words how much it means. They have been totally accepting and incredibly supporive of my staff and players and family. The Auburn people have gotten a bad rap in the past of being really non-supportive of coaches that aren't having success. I get that and understand it. I don't feel that way. We're going to win at Auburn — sooner than later. It could have happened this year, but we didn't get it done. Their support has been incredible."

NOT ANDY wants to talk about this next recruiting class being good. "It's never over until it's over. Currently, I feel in good position will the ones that are committed to us. They see the vision we've casted. They see the games and see: 'Man, they're not that far off.' Buy into the vision of coming here and helping us re-write the story here instead of helping others continuing the story. Let's write a new version of it." ANDY wants to know how they get the class home, so to speak. "You're going to have to bank on relationships that we've built. Our On To Victory people are important. I don't think that is the sole reason anyone should choose a school. I hope it comes down to Auburn being the right environment for them." NOT ANDY wants to talk about Kentucky. "Defensively, they're really, really good. They held Ole Miss and Georgia to their season-lows. That's two really talented offenses. Those (DLs) are all NFL dudes. And they can run in the secondary. Offensively, I'm not real sure. Defensively, they're a handful." ANDY wants to talk about OL Dillon Wade and his versatility. "Wish it wasn't the case for him. It's probably hurt him some not being locked in at one place, but he's invaluable moving around to those spots as needed." NOT ANDY says Miller and Lew were top-graded players last week. Will UK be tough? "Huge. We need Jeremiah Wright and Bradyn Joiner than they did last week. We've got to get Dillon settled in." ***COMMERCIAL BREAK*** NOT ANDY wants to talk about Florida being good against UK last weekend. "Absolutely. You're watching all those films. What worked and what didn't work and why it didn't work. They're also going to be coaching and they'll have adjustments. They're going to correct why they gave up some rushing yards. We're going to study it." ANDY asks about J-Mac and Faulk playing at Mizzou. "Unfortunately, they had to play too many snaps. They were the same pass rushers during that 18-play last drive as they were in the second or third quarter. That's where we are right now. We've got to add more talent like them to this roster. They're vital to us." NOT ANDY asks about linebackers. "Eugene and Dian and Keys have all been solid contributors. I'm really proud of (Woodyard) ... he really thought about transferring and he's one of our most improved players." ANDY wants to know if Alex McPherson can kick this weekend. "We'll see how Alex does this week. If he feels good Saturday ... he probably get an opportunity to kick the shorter ones." NOT ANDY asks about keys to this next game. "We need to try to find a way to run the football on these guys. But be free and not afraid to throw it. To do that, we've got to protect. The only chance we really have is to be balanced. We don't talk about turnovers much anymore, but obviously that's going to be a key. I think our defense is playing well other than, man, we give up too many explosive plays that are the reason we're giving up points." ANDY wants to know about people being free to make play-calls, if he second-guesses himself. "Yeah. I obviously do. You second-guess yourself after you lose to Oklahoma. Well dang, just run it and punt. You second-guess yourself after losing to Missouri. I should have thrown it, my gut told me to throw it, I handed it off, we got behind the chains and we have to punt. I've second-guessed myself my whole career. When you're going through a season like this, you start second-guessing near about every call." Freeze signs off with a confident "War Eagle."