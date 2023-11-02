Britt talks latest visit, plans Iron Bowl return
With Auburn seeking it's first SEC victory of the season Saturday, KJ Britt took the field.
He wasn't in pads, nor an Auburn jersey. His playing days in Jordan Hare Stadium are behind him, as the former Auburn linebacker was the honorary mic man before the game.
However, standing on the sidelines was his younger brother, Keenan Britt, a 2026 prospect who the Tigers are hoping will help them out in the future.
"It means a lot to see my big brother come back home and get recognized for the stuff that he did," Keenan said. "They keep telling me how one day when I get ready to commit, it’s somewhere like home."
Britt's now visited Auburn three times this fall for a game, as the Tigers have been one of the programs showing him the most love early.
"That’s very important in my recruiting process," Britt said. "Auburn offered me in January and they’ve been in touch ever since."
His main recruiters at Auburn are linebackers coach Josh Aldridge and defensive coordinator Ron Roberts. They're recruiting Britt as a versatile linebacker who can come off the edge, but also play a little bit inside.
"I see myself seeing both, being a versatile player," Britt said.
As far as Ron Roberts' defense, Britt saw them hold Mississippi State to three points in the first half and give up 13 the entire game.
"They were playing hard, they played hard all night," Britt said.
There are plenty of schools reaching out to Britt, who's rated as the No. 38 player in the 2026 class. Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia and Oregon are just some of the others pushing early for him.
However, it won't be long before Britt's back in Auburn. He'll return for his fourth game day visit of the year this month, when the Tigers host Alabama for the Iron Bowl.