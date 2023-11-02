With Auburn seeking it's first SEC victory of the season Saturday, KJ Britt took the field.

He wasn't in pads, nor an Auburn jersey. His playing days in Jordan Hare Stadium are behind him, as the former Auburn linebacker was the honorary mic man before the game.

However, standing on the sidelines was his younger brother, Keenan Britt, a 2026 prospect who the Tigers are hoping will help them out in the future.

"It means a lot to see my big brother come back home and get recognized for the stuff that he did," Keenan said. "They keep telling me how one day when I get ready to commit, it’s somewhere like home."