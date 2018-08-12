Auburn's hot start in the 2020 class heated up even more Sunday.

Damarjhe Lewis, a 3-star 2020 defensive tackle from Griffin (Ga.) tweeted his commitment to the Tigers. He's the fifth pledge in Auburn's class, joining Andy Boykin, Kobe Hudson, Quandarrius Robinson and Demouy Kennedy.

"I'm super excited to make this announcement, that I'm committed to Auuburn University," Lewis tweeted. "Extremely excited to play for coach Rodney Garner."

Prior to his commitment, Lewis' only other offer was from Syracuse. He visited Auburn for the end-of-summer cookout on July 28 and left with the Tigers on top. In an interview with Jeffrey Lee, Lewis explained his excitement about playing for Auburn's famed defensive line coach.

"I didn’t know I was going to get it, but (Garner’s) been trying to get me down here for the longest just to do it,” Lewis said. “I love Coach Garner. He’s cool."

With Lewis' commitment, Auburn has established itself as an early top-5 contender in the Class of 2020.