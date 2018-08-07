Auburn offers, leads for 2020 DL
AUBURN | Demarjhe Lewis visited Auburn July 28 and left with the Tigers on top.
Lewis, a Class of 2020 defensive lineman from Griffin, Ga., named Auburn his leader after receiving an offer during the visit.
“I’m excited, very excited,” Lewis said about the offer. “Auburn just moved to the top. I love the culture here, love how they treat me.”
Lewis learned of the offer while meeting with defensive line coach Rodney Garner.
“I didn’t know I was going to get it, but (Garner’s) been trying to get me down here for the longest just to do it,” Lewis said. “I love Coach Garner. He’s cool.”
Lewis was joined on the visit by his mother, brother and uncle. They all felt the same about Auburn, which further strengthened Lewis’ opinion of the Tigers.
“My brother loved it. My mom loved it. My uncle loved it,” Lewis said. “It might be the choice.”
The Auburn offer is Lewis’ second offer. He also has one from Syracuse and interest from several schools, including Georgia, Florida and N.C. State. Lewis lists Auburn, Florida and Georgia as his top three.
Rivals ranks Lewis, who is 6-foot-3 and 260 pounds, the No. 21 strongside end in the 2020 class and No. 35 overall recruit in Georgia.