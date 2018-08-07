AUBURN | Demarjhe Lewis visited Auburn July 28 and left with the Tigers on top.

Lewis, a Class of 2020 defensive lineman from Griffin, Ga., named Auburn his leader after receiving an offer during the visit.

“I’m excited, very excited,” Lewis said about the offer. “Auburn just moved to the top. I love the culture here, love how they treat me.”

Lewis learned of the offer while meeting with defensive line coach Rodney Garner.

“I didn’t know I was going to get it, but (Garner’s) been trying to get me down here for the longest just to do it,” Lewis said. “I love Coach Garner. He’s cool.”