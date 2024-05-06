AUBURN | I’ve covered a lot of college football coaches in my time and one of the main qualities of many of the most successful ones is stubbornness. That may sound counter-productive, and it is at times, but when you’ve risen through the coaching ranks, you know what works and what doesn’t, and are averse to making the same mistakes over and over again. Yes, I know you’re thinking of Gus Malzahn and how his stubbornness cost Auburn at times. But with some of AU’s better teams, his inclination to run it down opponent’s throats in the fourth quarter, even during a two-minute drill, often paid dividends.

Freeze is building a better Auburn roster for year two. (Robin Conn/AuburnSports.com)

And you better believe Nick Saban was plenty stubborn about everybody in his program doing it his way. But the best coaches also know when to adapt. When to set aside a bit of that obstinance and make the necessary changes for the betterment of their team. That brings me to Hugh Freeze. He made some understandable mistakes his first season at Auburn. He's also owned up to those and made necessary changes including taking a bigger role in the offense with his guys running his system, and doing a better job in the transfer portal. A much better job, actually. Freeze and his staff have added a total of 13 transfers so far and filled all of AU's biggest needs. They added three receivers to bolster a huge weakness from last season, a left tackle to solidify the offensive line and four defensive linemen to shore up that side of the ball. One of the biggest additions was new GM of Player Personnel Will Redmond, who was hired away from LSU in January. He helped sharpen AU's focus in the portal and it's paid off with some very talented additions in the spring. The Tigers added four players that should have a big impact this fall in defensive linemen Philip Blidi and Isaiah Raikes, pass rusher Keyron Crawford and wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith. All are either starters or key rotational players. Auburn is a better team because of its work in the portal and its portal business this year is a step forward from a year ago. And it's because a veteran coach put aside his stubbornness, recognized an opportunity to make changes to improve his second Auburn team and executed a plan to get it done. Freeze inherited one of the SEC worst rosters when he was hired a little more than 17 months ago. He didn't have a whole lot of time to reshape the roster before his first season, but has taken a big step forward with less than four months to go until year two.