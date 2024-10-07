BMatt’s Monday musings

The same program that is floundering for a fourth consecutive season, could be in the mix for a college football playoff spot by this time next year.

AUBURN | Auburn is not playing good football right now. It’s 2-4 and Hugh Freeze is 8-11 halfway through his second season.

That’s not hyperbole. It’s already happened for plenty of other programs and we’ll see more of it with the playoff expanding from four to 12 teams.

Michigan was 2-4 in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, Jim Harbaugh’s sixth at his alma mater. They made the CFP playoffs the next three seasons, losing in the semifinals twice before winning the national championship last season.

Notre Dame was 4-8 in Brian Kelly’s seventh season in 2016 and was in the college football playoffs in 2018 and again in 2020.

Washington was 7-6 in 2015 and made the playoffs the following year.

You don’t believe Auburn can do it?

It was just a decade ago that Auburn made one of the biggest turnarounds in college football history going from 3-9 in 2012 to 12-2 in 2013 with an SEC championship and a close loss in the national championship game.

The reason there should be optimism with the Tigers right now is recruiting. Auburn signed the nation’s No. 8 class last year and many of those players are seeing their playing time and impact increase over the course of the season. AU is currently on track to sign a top five class in 2025 with less than two months to go until Signing Day.

That '25 class got even stronger last week with the addition of Deuce Knight, the nation's No. 2 dual-threat quarterback. That AU is still adding elite talent while struggling on the field is a positive sign that this class can hold together.

It probably won’t be enough to build a championship roster by nest season. But with the right additions from the transfer portal, emphasizing quality over quantity, Auburn could have a roster that can compete in the top half of the SEC.

Finishing in the top four of the SEC or Big Ten probably gets you into the playoffs most years and fifth is a possibility too. Fourth will be automatic every year if the two conference powers move ahead with plans to give more auto bids and expand to 14 teams in 2026.

For that to happen, AU has to hold onto this class and add some more good pieces to it. And it would be a big boost if the team could reach a turning point this season and get back on a winning track.

Despite the outcome against Georgia Saturday, Auburn has shown signs of improvement. It’s not out of the question AU could make a little run on the field the second half of the season.

As we saw this weekend, nobody remaining on AU’s schedule is infallible. In fact some teams that looked like strong playoff contenders just 10 days ago, look quite beatable now.

Auburn just needs to get it together on the field, learn how to win and build a little confidence and momentum.

No doubt it looks bleak now, but that turnaround could be just 12 days away and Auburn could be transformed into a completely different program in just 12 more months.

