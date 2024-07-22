Going into the start of his second season at Auburn, Freeze has a well-earned reputation of flipping elite prospects from other top programs.

With Hugh Freeze at the helm you can pretty much count on it.

It started shortly after he arrived in Auburn at the end of November in 2022, flipping a half-dozen standouts in just a few weeks including defensive end Keldric Faulk from Florida State, cornerback Kayin Lee from Ohio State, center Connor Lew from Miami, defensive lineman Darron Reed from LSU, offensive lineman Izavion Miller from Ole Miss and safety Sylvester Smith from Tennessee.

Faulk, Lee and Lew all started as true freshmen and will be full-time starters this fall. Miller was AU’s starting right tackle last season and is on track to be the same this fall.

Reed and Smith will both compete for a spot in the playing rotation and perhaps more during preseason drills.

The flips continued with Freeze’s first full class last year, taking linebacker Demarcus Riddick from Georgia, wide receiver Cam Coleman from Texas A&M and wide receiver Perry Thompson from Alabama last summer.

That Thompson flip came during Big Cat and included Freeze being tossed into a pool.

Later that fall, he snagged both outside linebacker Jamonta Waller and defensive lineman Amaris Williams from Florida.

All five are expected to make an impact as true freshmen this fall while Coleman came out of spring as a likely starter.

Already in the 2025 class, Freeze has flipped the nation’s No. 3 running back, Alvin Henderson, from Penn State, with more potentially coming this weekend.

That’s what happens when you have a relentless recruiter heading your program.

There’s been so many times over the last decade-plus that Auburn’s been on the other side. Of course, flips happen to every school, but under the previous couple of head coaches, there was hardly ever an answer.

Now, it’s Freeze and Auburn that other programs fear. And if they do get one over on AU? Well, they better watch their backs.

That brings us to this Saturday and what could be one of the most impressive groups of Big Cat visitors in its 15 years of existence. Among that group should be a number committed to other schools.

And don’t be surprised if a couple, maybe more, walk out of there committed to Auburn.

The Tigers don’t have an elite quarterback or wide receiver committed in its 2025 class. I think that changes Saturday or shortly thereafter.

More Freeze flips are coming. He better get those swimming trunks ready.

