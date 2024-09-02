That was evident from the start as Freeze and his staff added a dozen high-profile prospects to the 2023 class in just three short weeks.

The first was to elevate the Tigers’ recruiting among the nation’s elite.

AUBURN | When Hugh Freeze was hired Nov. 28, 2022, there were two reasonable expectations for his time heading Auburn’s football program.

That elite recruiting has continued with Auburn signing the nation’s No. 7 class in 2024 and currently ranked with the No. 5 2025 class and No. 1 2026 class.

Freeze is on the cusp of bringing more talent to Auburn than it’s seen since the height of the Pat Dye era nearly four decades ago.

The second was to establish a high-powered passing offense the likes of which Auburn hasn’t seen in years.

It’s taken more time to get there, but we saw it for the first time Saturday night in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Auburn threw for 451 yards against Alabama A&M, which is the second-most all time. Most of that, 322 yards, came in the first half with the second half cut from 30 to 20 minutes.

The Tigers scored 52 points in the first half, also the second-most in school history.

Sure, the Bulldogs were out-matched at every position. But it’s also true that AU has played plenty of out-matched opponents in its 132-year history.

This change is real because of some key offseason moves by Freeze, and we’ll see plenty more of it this season

It started, of course, with recruiting. Four true freshmen and three transfers have transformed Auburn’s wide receiver room. Those seven players combined for 14 receptions for 393 yards and six touchdowns.

Freeze also took on more responsibility with the offense and brought in offensive coordinator Derrick Nix and elevated quarterbacks coach Kent Austin, two talented coaches he’s worked with in the past and know his offense inside and out.

The results were evident last night with more to come this season.

It won’t be perfect, and AU’s freshmen receivers will certainly face plenty of adversity when they have to play on the road at big SEC stadiums and go against future NFL cornerbacks.

But Saturday night was a big step forward. Defenses will have to respect and game plan for AU’s big-play ability in the passing game, which can also open up more possibilities in the running game.

That wasn’t the case a year ago.

But it can be the case for many years to come with Freeze at the helm.

