BMatt’s Monday musings

It is exactly what makes March Madness so special.

I certainly won’t argue the facts of Williams’ statement, but I would point out that overcoming the odds is exactly what makes sports great.

AUBURN | ESPN’s Jay Williams sent out a Tweet shortly after Auburn’s loss in the SEC Tournament semifinals Saturday that pointed out no team has ever won an NCAA Tournament championship after losing three of its last four games.

So I’ll take your statistic, raise a glass and simply say, ‘The ball is tipped.’

Auburn will enter the NCAA Tournament Thursday as the No. 1 overall seed. Losses to Texas A&M, Alabama and Tennessee in the last two weeks, all teams in the top 20 of the NET rankings and two away from home, is certainly not ideal.

But it’s not a death sentence either.

Especially for a team that has achieved so much this season and certainly has the potential to achieve much more. Let’s not forget that this Auburn team won the regular season title in one of the toughest conferences in NCAA basketball history.

That combined with one of the toughest non-conference schedules in the country is why AU deserved the top overall seed. Now, they have to prove the committee right.

It won’t be easy for the Tigers to turn their fortunes around but the last couple of weeks certainly don’t preclude a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.

You just have to look back to last year and what both Alabama and N.C. State did as a prime example.

The Tide lost three of its final five regular season games and were blown out by Florida in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals before making a run to the Final Four.

The Wolfpack won the ACC Tournament and made it to the Final Four after losing their final four regular season games.

In 2021, UCLA came into the NCAA Tournament on a four-game losing streak before advancing from the First Four all the way to the Final Four.

How many pundits were predicting those teams to make a March run?

Of course, as Williams noted, when it comes to winning the national championship, it’s a little tougher to find teams that came into the tournament on such sour notes.

But there are some pretty close examples.

In 2011, UConn lost four of its last five regular season games and then went on a run to win the Big East and NCAA tournaments. In both 2006 and 07, Florida lost three of its last five regular season games before running the table in the SEC and NCAA tournaments.

Perhaps the most Cinderella run of any team in history came from Villanova in 1985. The Wildcats lost four of their last seven regular season games and lost in the semifinals of the Big East tournament before winning six straight to claim the national championship.

As a No. 8 seed, Villanova is the lowest seeded team to ever win an NCAA title.

Clearly, it can be done.

And if there’s been an overarching theme to this season, one that’s been repeated over and over, it’s making history.

There’s just one more step to take. Another piece of history to make. Six games in three weeks.

Auburn has already played the other three No. 1 seeds, two of the four No. 2 seeds and four of the teams seeded No. 3 or No. 4. These Tigers are battle tested and won’t be intimidated or surprised by any potential opponent.

It doesn’t matter what Williams are any pundit has to say. This can be Auburn’s shining moment.

