This time last year, Hugh Freeze made a splash. It was at Big Cat Weekend a year ago that Alabama commit Perry Thompson flipped his commitment in favor of Auburn. The news sent commits and other visitors into a frenzy, which concluded with the head coach Freeze being thrown into the pool. Could another splash be made this weekend? It sure seems like it. However, let's take a look back at the event from last year, highlighting some attendees and how their recruitment played out or how it's playing out currently.

Perry Thompson flipped his commitment from Alabama to Auburn during last year's Big Cat Weekend. (Perry Thompson (@laylo_.uno) | Instagram)

The day began with a commitment. Incoming freshman wide receiver Malcolm Simmons announced his commitment to Auburn in front of everyone to kickstart the event, as Auburn added its 13th member to its 2024 class.

All Auburn commits at that point attended the event, with a three of them eventually signing with other programs. Nonetheless, it was an important visit for then uncommitted offensive line prospect DeAndre Carter. Following his official visit in mid-June, the Santa Ana, Calif., native made the cross-country trip once more for Big Cat Weekend. It gave him the opportunity to see what the family atmosphere at Auburn was truly like, which was an important factor in his decision months later. Carter chose Auburn over Michigan State and Texas that September. He'll wear No. 78 for the Tigers this season.

Four-star Jalewis Solomon visited for Big Cat Weekend, and in the weeks following, he committed to Auburn over South Carolina. It was a big win in the moment for the Tigers, before the Gamecocks essentially flipped him in mid-October.



Hollywood, Fla., native Zaquan Patterson was also in attendance last year, but it was always going to be a tough battle to pull Patterson out of his home state. The four-star safety returned later in the fall for a game, but signed with Miami.

Auburn fought hard for five-star KJ Bolden down the stretch, getting him on campus for Big Cat Weekend. It was a valiant effort that fell short, as the Buford, Ga., native committed to Florida State a week later. That commitment didn't stick, as Bolden then signed with Georgia instead.

Meanwhile, three 2025 prospects that were in attendance have since committed to Auburn. Offensive lineman Spencer Dowland, defensive lineman Jourdin Crawford and linebacker Jakaleb Faulk all attended the event last year. There will be some repeat Big Cat visitors this Saturday, and Auburn seems to be in good standing with both. Derick Smith, currently committed to Alabama, will be back for a second consecutive Big Cat Weekend as the Tigers work to pull off the flip. Following his official visit in June, Smith said that Auburn was the only program he'd entertain down the stretch. With some other top wide receiver targets going off the board, Auburn appears to have turned up the heat on Smith even more. He's a potential flip candidate for this weekend.

Currently uncommitted but with a decision date set for Aug. 3, defensive end Jared Smith will be in Auburn once again before his announcement. Auburn's been invested in Smith for well over a year and gets him back on campus for a second Big Cat Weekend, this time days before his decision. Freeze has made him one of the top priorities on defense and this weekend could potentially seal the deal.