Big-time tackle likes the safety, familiarity at AU

Immanuel Iheanacho’s third visit was more of the same.

That’s good news for Auburn.

The five-star offensive tackle made an official visit this weekend with an emphasis on taking in the Auburn community. He said he fully agreed with his mother’s opinion that the area is safe, which solidified the Tigers’ spot as a finalist for his signature.

There are other pluses working in Auburn’s favor. Iheanacho, who plays high-school ball in suburban Washington, D.C., says he appreciates the fact that so many players from nearby Baltimore play or are planning to play on the Plains.

“There’s a great pipeline building with Maryland guys,” he said. “If I come here, I’d be around guys I know. I’ve known Blake (Woodby) since I was in the 7th grade. It makes you feel more at home than you really are.”

Iheanacho once again met with Auburn offensive line coach Jake Thornton, who continues to portray the big man as a long-time anchor of the team’s offensive line. He said Auburn currently is tied with Penn State in third place with him — still behind Oregon and LSU.

A commitment is planned for August 5th, though that won’t end his recruitment.

“I want to come up on a game and visit,” Iheanacho said. “I may come up to the Alabama game or maybe a game sooner than that. It’s not over until December.”