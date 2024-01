Auburn wins, 93-78.The Tigers are 14-2 this season and 3-0 in league play.AUBURN BY THE NUMBERS2FG: 18-of-36 (50%)3FG: 10-of-25 (40%)FT: 27-of-31 (87%)LSU BY THE NUMBERS2FG: 16-of-36 (44%)3FG: 9-of...