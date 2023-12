Auburn wins, 91-75.The Tigers are 8-2 this season. AUBURN BY THE NUMBERS2FG: 21-of-40 (53%)3FG: 8-of-21 (38%)FT: 25-of-32 (78%)USC BY THE NUMBERS2FG: 18-of-41 (46%)3FG: 6-of-19 (32%)FT: 21-of-26 (8...