Big Cat 'one of the best experiences' for 2025 DE

Auburn has been Malik Autry's favorite team since he was little. Now, he's not so little, and Auburn is still one of his favorites. At 6-foot-6, Autry plays defensive end at Opelika High, a short drive from campus. He made the 15 minute trip Saturday for Auburn's Big Cat Weekend, where the coaching staff made a big impression on the 2025 product. "It was great," Autry said. "Probably one of the best experiences I’ve had as far around visiting campus. I love everybody here, they’re very genuine."



Malik Autry visited Auburn for Big Cat Weekend July 30. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

Autry was offered by defensive line coach Jimmy Brumbaugh back in the spring, and earning an offer from the program he grew up watching meant a lot to him. "It was big, huge, I was extremely pumped that day," he said. "I got checked out of school that day, it was one of the best days for sure." During Big Cat, Autry met head coach Bryan Harsin for the first time. Harsin's attitude toward the future of Auburn football is something that stood out to Autry about the head coach. "I love his plan for Auburn, his vision for Auburn," Autry said. "I think he’s gonna be one of those coaches that knows how to stick around for a good time. I don’t want to go to a place where the coach is gonna leave the next year."