Bacha leads Tigers atop leaderboard

The redshirt senior led the top-ranked Tigers with a three-under 69 on Sunday, notching five birdies, including on his last two holes, along with two bogeys. Three of his birdies came on the back nine, where players struggled to score well, with the conditions getting harder as the day went along.

"We're the best team out here," he said. "Coach has told us that all year long, and all of us believe it. We got plenty of firepower, and all six guys here, as well as the guys that are back home."

CARLSBAD, Calif. | Heading into the final day of stroke play on Monday, the 14 other teams that qualify will be looking up the scoreboard at No. 1 Auburn. The top spot is exactly where Carson Bacha believes his team belongs.

Bacha took advantage of being the first one off the first tee.

"Having first tee time out, not having to wait from the very start is something I really enjoy," he said. "Kind of set my own pace, didn't have to wait on anybody in front and was able to get into a nice rhythm from the first tee and just kind of maintained just solid golf all day long."

The York, Pa., native had two rough rounds to start the championships, shooting 75 and 73 before breaking out today. That fact didn't deter Bacha from staying the course with his game.

"Just kind of sticking to my game plan I've had all week," he said of Sunday's round. "Finally was able to hit a few more better golf shots today and took advantage of 'em. Made a few putts."

Playing alongside Oklahoma and Arizona State, the Tigers maintained their resiliency on the back nine as the Sooners and Sun Devils struggled. Auburn made the turn at four-under on the day and finished plus-two on the back. Out of the three teams, Bacha was the only player to shoot under par on the final nine.

Nick Clinard credited its team for how they fought through the back.

"We get out there early, obviously at 6:30 AM tee time, and the golf course is pretty soft," the Auburn head coach said. "There's not a whole lot of wind, a little different wind direction today at the beginning, but the first five holes were really getable, spinning a little bit. And then once that wind picks up and comes out of the southwest, and you get out there on eight and nine, 10, and some of the whole locations we saw today were very difficult. So it just played tough. I mean, you got to be tough mentally. You got to have the right mindset when you're out there."

Jackson Koivun shot a 71 (-2) with four birdies and three bogeys. Brendan Valdes finished at even par, while Cayden Pope and Josiah Gilbert shot a two-over 74.

The Tigers hold a four-shot advantage over second-place Arizona State heading into Monday, where the 15 teams that qualify will battle for the final eight spots in match play.

"We're excited for tomorrow," Bacha said.