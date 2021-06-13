Auburn visit makes big impression on No. 9 RB

Rivals250 running back Omarion Hampton took an official visit to Auburn this weekend. Hampton liked the campus and the facilities, but they weren’t what stood out the most. “The best part was the people,” Hampton said. “Everybody is really a family there.”

Hampton, from Cleveland in Clayton, N.C., spent most of the visit with Auburn running backs coach Carnell “Cadillac” Williams. The two have developed a strong bond, one that grew during the visit. “We have a great relationship,” Hampton said. “I really like Coach Cadillac.” Hampton also likes new Auburn coach Bryan Harsin. “I talked to him a lot, too,” Hampton said. “I really like the way he acted, the way he treats the players and recruits.”