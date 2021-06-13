Auburn visit makes big impression on No. 9 RB
Rivals250 running back Omarion Hampton took an official visit to Auburn this weekend.
Hampton liked the campus and the facilities, but they weren’t what stood out the most.
“The best part was the people,” Hampton said. “Everybody is really a family there.”
Hampton, from Cleveland in Clayton, N.C., spent most of the visit with Auburn running backs coach Carnell “Cadillac” Williams. The two have developed a strong bond, one that grew during the visit.
“We have a great relationship,” Hampton said. “I really like Coach Cadillac.”
Hampton also likes new Auburn coach Bryan Harsin.
“I talked to him a lot, too,” Hampton said. “I really like the way he acted, the way he treats the players and recruits.”
Hampton visited Florida last weekend and plans to visit Penn State next weekend and Ohio State June 25-27. He doesn’t have a list of favorites, but plans to soon.
“I’ll have a top-3 list in July,” Hampton said.
Auburn likely will make the cut thanks to the visit.
“Most definitely,” Hampton said. “The visit definitely put them up there. I learned a lot of stuff about Auburn … a lot. The campus, I really liked it and it’s a family environment down there.”
A commitment likely will come before the start of his senior season.
Rivals ranks Hampton, who is six-feet tall and 220 pounds, the No. 9 running back in the 2022 class, No. 4 overall player in North Carolina and No. 132 in the Rivals250.