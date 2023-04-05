Lawal McCray's done a lot of talking on the phone. Wednesday, the Daytona Beach, Florida, native finally got to meet some of Auburn's coaches in-person. It was the highlight of the trip for the 2024 prospect. "Definitely just seeing everybody and meeting everybody in person," McCray said. "They’re recruiting me pretty hard, so it’s definitely influential for me to get up here."

Lawal McCray visited Auburn Wednesday. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

McCray is listed as an athlete, but the Tigers are recruiting the 6-foot-5 Florida native as a defensive lineman. He spent most of his visit with defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett, sitting in on Auburn's team meetings and watching a little bit of practice. "It was just a good experience to be around [Garrett] today and really feel his energy in person, get to sit down and talk to him," McCray said. He also had a chance to speak with head coach Hugh Freeze. "Their message was really, more importantly, that this was a good place to be," McCray said. "That i could definitely fit the mold and contribute here to this team."