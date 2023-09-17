“Auburn’s one," Reddick said. "The school that I’m looking for is a family first school and Auburn, that fits perfect for me.”

Following the visit, Auburn sits at the top of his recruitment.

Reddick took in Auburn's 45-13 victory over Samford, but also enjoyed the festivities outside of the game before it commenced.

"The visit went great," Reddick said. "The game was great, I saw a lot that I can see myself on that field. I was just picturing myself on that field the whole time while I was watching the game. Just picturing myself, even in the Tiger Walk. Just practicing my Tiger Walk, it was great."

Secondary coach Zac Etheridge is Reddick's primary recruiter, although head coach Hugh Freeze is also involved in his recruitment.

"Me and Coach Freeze talk like we’re best friends sometimes," Reddick said. "Everytime he does text me, I feel like I’m one of them, I feel like I’m one of his players already. That’s what really made it shoot sky high on my list."

The 6-foot, 165-pound Georgia native plans to return for the Iron Bowl later this season, as he continues to add offers and see increased interest from top programs.

He currently holds offers from programs like Alabama, Florida, Florida State, North Carolina and Tennessee.