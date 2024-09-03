"My first game experience, first game day visit, first SEC game," Sutter said. "It was pretty cool, it was crazy. The environment was like no other, so it was pretty cool."

That changed Saturday, when the Rivals100 tight end visited Auburn for its opener against Alabama A&M. Traveling with another Illinois tight end and Auburn target, JC Anderson , the trip was something that Sutter is hoping to make again.

Sutter, 6-foot-6 and 225 pounds, saw Auburn walk all over Alabama A&M, as the Tigers won the game 73-3.

"I liked it a lot, a ton of tight end action tonight," Sutter said. "They always use the tight end, always in 11, 12 and 13 (personnel) sometimes, too. Just crazy to see what they do with the tight ends, so that’s always good to see with a school."

Auburn continues to host some of the country's best tight ends, as the usage is an attractive factor for prospects like Sutter. Not to mention tight ends coach Ben Aigamaua.

"I got to talk to him a little bit," Sutter said. "We kinda talked about the environment and just a little bit of tight end play. He explained that it was not really a close game, so they didn’t get to do what they wanted to with the tight end position."

Although from Illinois, playing in the SEC is something that's appealing to him. His trip to Auburn only made it more appealing.

"I like the SEC a lot and then their tight end play, they use the tight ends a ton here, just the overall environment," Sutter said. "Everyone loves football here and just in the locker room, it looks like everyone is connected as one."