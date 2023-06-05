"The visit went great," Lindsey said. "This the best visit I’ve been on so far. This my first time, but I’ll be back, definitely for a game, but I loved my time down here."

With a busy month ahead for the four-star defensive end, Lindsey began his official visits with a trip to Auburn, where the Tigers set the tone for the remainder of his visits.

Lindsey's seen big stadiums and fancy facilities before, that's nothing new to him. What he's looking for now is more personable.

"I’ve been everywhere and seen all the fancy things, so it really just comes down to people at this point," Lindsey said. "I just had a really good time here. Everything from the players to the coaches to how they treated me and my family."

His primary recruiter has been defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett, who's kept in contact weekly with Lindsey since they offered him in January.

"Coach Garrett’s amazing, that’s been my guy," Lindsey said. "We’ve been close for a minute now. We talk almost every week. Real talks too, not just recruiting talks. We have some genuine long conversations."

This was his first chance to meet in-person with most of the coaching staff, but more importantly head coach Hugh Freeze.

"Coach Freeze is probably the realest coach I’ve ever been around," Lindsey said. "He keeps it real, he don’t sugar coat nothing but you can tell he’s a good, genuine-hearted person at the same time so that’s two things you love to see."