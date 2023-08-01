It was a quick turnaround for Dylan Senda. The former Northwestern offensive line signee entered the transfer portal July 27, and three days later, committed to Auburn. Programs like Kentucky, Colorado, Missouri, Michigan State and Penn State all reached out, but in the end, it was Auburn. "I felt like this was the best opportunity for me and my future, so we made it happen," Senda said. "I couldn’t be more excited to be here."

Dylan Senda committed to Auburn Sunday and will be ready for fall camp. (Rivals.com)

Offensive line coach Jake Thornton was quick to pick up the phone when Senda first entered the portal. It was a conversation that captivated him, leading to his quick commitment to Auburn. "They were amazing," Senda said. "Their pitch to me was me being able to be a guy who can come in, see the rotation and possibly find time to play. With their coaching experience and the way that they are around the guys, that was very attractive to me." With four years of eligibility remaining, Auburn not only attracted Senda as a place to grow as a football player, but as a person as well. "The opportunity here as a player and the opportunity to develop also as a man off the field was too good to pass up," Senda said. "That’s why I thought it was the best decision for me to come here."