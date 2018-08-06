Auburn takes early lead for 2020 DE
Dutchtown (Ga.) defensive end William Anderson Jr. has 26 early offers, including ones from schools in the SEC, ACC and Big Ten.
One offer, however, stands out above the rest.
“Auburn is at the top,” Anderson said. “Auburn is my top school.”
Anderson named the Tigers his leader after taking two trips to Auburn during the summer. His first visit was in June when he camped and earned the offer.
Anderson learned the news of the offer after meeting with coach Gus Malzahn.
“Auburn is the first and only school where I got to sit down with the head coach 1-on-1 and him offer me,” Anderson said. “That really took me by surprise. That showed me that Auburn is very interested, especially when the head coach offers me.”
Anderson returned to Auburn in July for the Tigers’ BBQ. His parents joined him on the visit.
“We had a fantastic time,” Anderson said. “It was very homey. I felt like I was at home. They showed us great hospitality. The food was great. We played some games. It was really fun.”
During the visit, Anderson met again with Malzahn, and spent a lot of time with defensive line coach/area recruiter Rodney Garner and defensive coordinator Kevin Steele.
Anderson’s relationship with Garner is a big reason he has Auburn No. 1.
“Coach Garner really makes you feel at home,” Anderson said. “He’s a very tough coach, which I love – I want a coach who is going to be tough on me. And he really knows what he’s talking about and teaches great technique.”
Anderson plans to return to Auburn the next chance he gets.
“I’ll be back for the first home game,” he said.
Georgia and Clemson are two other schools Anderson has high interest in, but neither has offered to this point.
“I’m going to wait a little bit before making a commitment,” Anderson said. “I want to talk it out with my parents, but Auburn is definitely my first choice.”
Had a great time today at Auburn today. Thank you for the hospitality 💪🏾. #WarEagle 🦅 @AuburnFootball pic.twitter.com/Rzt6PqZ32H— William Anderson jr 🏈 (@will_anderson28) July 29, 2018