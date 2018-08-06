Dutchtown (Ga.) defensive end William Anderson Jr. has 26 early offers, including ones from schools in the SEC, ACC and Big Ten.

One offer, however, stands out above the rest.

“Auburn is at the top,” Anderson said. “Auburn is my top school.”

Anderson named the Tigers his leader after taking two trips to Auburn during the summer. His first visit was in June when he camped and earned the offer.

Anderson learned the news of the offer after meeting with coach Gus Malzahn.

“Auburn is the first and only school where I got to sit down with the head coach 1-on-1 and him offer me,” Anderson said. “That really took me by surprise. That showed me that Auburn is very interested, especially when the head coach offers me.”