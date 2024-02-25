"I thought it was a good team effort on our part," said head coach Johnnie Harris. "[Texas A&M] came out with a really good defensive plan for Honesty (Scott-Grayson), but we had some other players really step up."

It was a season-low in points for Texas A&M.

Less than two months after Auburn dropped a road contest to Texas A&M by 22 points in January, the Tigers turned the tables Sunday. Auburn forced 29 turnovers to take down the Aggies 57-41 for SEC win No. 6 this season.

Auburn's offense was flat in the first quarter.

Only Kaitlyn Duhon scored, with six points all the Tigers had to show following the first 10 minutes. It wasn't until the second quarter that Auburn's offense found a rhythm, grabbing a 17-14 lead off an Honesty Scott-Grayson 3-pointer.

Scott-Grayson, who's been the center of Auburn's offense this season, was quiet. The senior shot 2-for-14 from the field, a season-low in shooting percentage for the guard in her final season.

"She did other things to help us win," Harris said of Scott-Grayson, who had a team-high seven rebounds. "I just remember after the South Carolina game, when she had 31, I remember her saying ‘I would give all those points back for a win.' It’s a very unselfish team and I think that’s why this team is so good together. "

Auburn scored 22 points off turnovers, out-rebounded Texas A&M 41-30 and had 17 second-chance points compared to the Aggies' seven in the victory.

"It was just a good, tough, physical battle and I think our team has been getting better," Harris said. "Which is why now we’re able to have a chance at winning games like this."

Three Tigers tied for the lead in scoring, as JaMya Mingo-Young, Taylen Collins and Sydney Shaw notched 10 points apiece. Scoring just 57 points as a team, it's the lowest point total in a win for Auburn since March 7, 2019.

Auburn is back in action Feb. 29, facing Mississippi State at 7 p.m. from Neville Arena.