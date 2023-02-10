It's finally time. Auburn softball returns Friday, kicking off its 2023 season with a five-game slate in the Leadoff Classic in Clearwater, Florida. The Tigers are looking to build off of last season's success, where they won their opening game of the Clemson Regional before being eliminated two games later. Let's take a look at who's returning for Auburn and the newcomers ready to make an impact.

SOPHOMORE SLUGGERS Auburn is returning a lineup of powerful hitters, including three rising sophomores who were the top producers of runs for the Tigers last season. Bri Ellis, who led the team in home runs (20) and RBI (49) last year, is looking to have another dominant season at the plate. Other rising sophomores of note include Nelia Peralta and Jessie Blaine. Peralta led the team in doubles with 15, while launching 10 homers and totaling 42 RBI. Blaine is coming off a nine-homer, 37-RBI freshman season.

VETERAN PRESENCE The Tigers are loaded with young talent, yes, but don't overlook the veteran presence of the team. Catcher Aspyn Godwin is back for a final season, outfielder Lindsey Garcia is returning and so is Auburn's most consistent hitter, Carlee McCondichie. Auburn's leading base stealer, Makayla Packer, is also back and Denver Bryant will return, following last year's early exit with an injury just as SEC play had begun.

TIGER TRANSFERS Three players transferred into Auburn over the offseason. Icess Tresvik transferred from North Carolina A&T, where the utility player led the Aggies in batting average and home runs, while also spending time in the circle. KK McCrary transferred from one SEC school to another, heading from Tennessee to Auburn after seeing limited action for the Volunteers. The Tigers also added Annabelle Widra, who spent valuable time as a pitcher last season for Michigan, pitching to a 1.73 ERA in 32.1 innings.

IN THE CIRCLE Auburn's returning its two most productive starters from last season, while adding a new arm from its 2022 class. Maddie Penta is returning as the Tigers' ace, after putting together a sub-two ERA season last year. Shelby Lowe is looking to bounce back from a season riddled with injuries and inconsistencies. Meanwhile, incoming freshman Emmah Rolfe was a top-10 pitching prospect out of Bob Jones High School in Madison, Alabama for the 2022 class. She pitched to a 0.87 ERA her final season for Bob Jones, tossing four no-hitters and a couple of perfect games.

FRESH FACES Rolfe isn't the only incoming freshman looking to add depth to the Tigers' roster. Catcher Skylar Elkins, along with infielders Axe Milanowski and Millie Roberts are all looking to make contributions for the Tigers. All three players were ranked as top 100 recruits in the 2022 class.