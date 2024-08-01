It was a big weekend for Auburn in the 2026 class. Not only did the Tigers pick up three commitments at Big Cat Weekend in the class, but they also hosted some other elite talent. One of which was five-star Tyler Atkinson of Loganville, Ga., who returned to campus for the first time since March. With Auburn already in his top 10, it gave him a chance to catch up with the staff once more. "Today was good," Atkinson said Saturday. "Today was very good. Got to spend some time with Coach (Hugh) Freeze and the new defensive coordinator. It was good, had a good time on campus, had a good time hanging out with coaches, it was good."

Tyler Atkinson visited Auburn for Big Cat Weekend. (Rivals.com)

Advertisement

Auburn's main message to Atkinson is that he's exactly what they're looking for in the class. Atkinson felt that love over the weekend, as the Tigers' coaching staff made sure he knew that he was wanted. "It just felt good, the coaches, high energy here," Atkinson said. "It felt like they really wanted me here, it felt good." On Auburn's staff this year is Kenyatta Watson, the new director of recruiting research and strategy. Watson's known Atkinson for years and has strong ties to the state of Georgia, which proves beneficial in the recruitment of guys like Atkinson. "It’s real good, because he tells me good information about how they want me, how the linebacker room looks like, so it’s real good for him to be here," Atkinson said. While on campus, Atkinson also witnessed three recruits in his class commit to the Tigers. "Oh yeah, they showed that they’re getting players in here," Atkinson said. "That’s a good thing, that you’re seeing that players are coming here because they really love the school and everything."