"It went good," Campbell said. "Just the coaches, they’re really good people, Genuine and they’re actually interested in you, just nice people."

He had been on campus back in late March, but got a more in-depth experience on his official visit. It was all-around a good trip, going bowling, taking photos and having conversations with the coaching staff.

Javeon Campbell made his second trip to Auburn this week.

Auburn is looking at Campbell as a defensive end, with a possibility of shifting into a defensive tackle. He holds a relationship with both defensive ends coach Josh Aldridge and defensive tackles coach Vontrell King-Williams.

"They’re both funny, great people," Campbell said. "They’re different, but they get along really good. Even the other coaches, d-line coaches, I like how there’s multiple of them and you’re gonna be able to get coached by different people."

Meanwhile, the 6-foot-6 Kentucky native also had a chat with head coach Hugh Freeze.

"He’s a really great guy," Campbell said. "He’s actually genuine, he cares about all his players. I got to talk to (freshman) Joe (Phillips), we talked about how Freeze is a great guy."

What sticks out the most about Auburn following his visit?

"Just the culture here, all the coaches, Coach King-Williams, Aldridge and Freeze," Campbell said. "Just great people and they’re actually interested in me. They’re trying to build a program and I’d love to be a part of that."