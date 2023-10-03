AUBURN | Off to an 0-2 start in the SEC, Auburn can certainly benefit from an off-week.

But this tough stretch of games is far from over with a matchup at No. 23 LSU Oct. 14 followed by a home game against No. 16 Ole Miss, which is coming off a 55-49 win over LSU.

“Keep fighting, man,” said offensive lineman Kam Stutts after a 27-20 loss to No. 1 Georgia. “There’s a quote that I love that’s ‘true character isn’t revealed during times of comfort, but in times of controversy and challenge.’ That’s the message, man. Keep fighting, keep continuing to get better.”