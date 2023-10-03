AUBURN | Off to an 0-2 start in the SEC, Auburn can certainly benefit from an off-week.
But this tough stretch of games is far from over with a matchup at No. 23 LSU Oct. 14 followed by a home game against No. 16 Ole Miss, which is coming off a 55-49 win over LSU.
“Keep fighting, man,” said offensive lineman Kam Stutts after a 27-20 loss to No. 1 Georgia. “There’s a quote that I love that’s ‘true character isn’t revealed during times of comfort, but in times of controversy and challenge.’ That’s the message, man. Keep fighting, keep continuing to get better.”
The Tigers have already shown plenty of fight this season. A fourth-quarter drive that covered 69 yards in 10 plays and a late interception in the end zone gave them a 14-10 win at California.
Following a 27-10 defeat at Texas A&M, Auburn bounced back to take the Bulldogs to the wire in front of a sold out and loud Jordan-Hare Stadium.
“The crowd played a huge role,” said linebacker Eugene Asante. “You know you certainly feel that environment being in Jordan-Hare. They’re electric every time and we appreciate them. And as discouraging as this is we want to continue to put our best foot forward for them.
“We’re going to continue to work hard. That’s one thing I can guarantee right now. We’re going to continue to work hard. And I swear by it. That’s one thing that I can guarantee.”
Kickoff at Tiger Stadium will either be at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN or 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network.