"It was one of my top visits," Mills-Knight said. "Really prestigious visit and I love Coach (Derrick) Nix. I love the program, I like what they’re building. Something special and it was a great visit all around."

One of the big things that stuck out about the visit was how Nix operates. On top of that, the schemes that he implements in the offense is something that Mills-Knight took note of as well.

"It would fit the type of back that I am," Mills-Knight said. "He’s a great coach and I feel like he could develop me good. Not only is he the running backs coach, but he’s the [offensive coordinator], too, so I feel like that helps the running backs in a way."

Right now, Auburn has a running back room of Jarquez Hunter, Damari Alston, Jeremiah Cobb and Brian Battie. Mills-Knight, who comes in at 6-foot-2, could bring a new set of skills to the offense, which has been part of the Tigers' message.

"I’m a bigger back," Mills-Knight said. "They got shorter backs in their room and basically in the ‘25 class, he wouldn’t have all the running backs yet, so there’s room for me. I’m a bigger back so if I compete, I could earn that spot really quickly."

Mills-Knight said the visited exceeded expectations and that Auburn is one of his top schools going forward.

"It’s a really prestigious school, I love the facilities and it definitely shocked me," Mills-Knight said. "I feel like it’s one of the better schools that I’ve visited. Facilities are crazy, campus is beautiful. It’s a great environment, great atmosphere."