PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1CMkM0TENMOTU4JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUIyQzRMQ0w5NTgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1CMkM0TENMOTU4Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Auburn position grades versus Arkansas

Henry Patton • AuburnSports
Intern
@Henry_patton23

Yikes.

In what was an incredibly ugly game, Auburn lost at home to Arkansas 24-14 in a game that was hard on the eyes of everyone watching.

Outside of two big plays to Keandre Lambert-Smith, the Tigers' offense did nothing on an Arkansas defense that allowed 27 points to UAB a week prior.

Here are some Auburn position/unit grades from Saturday's game.

Auburn running back Jarquez Hunter
Auburn running back Jarquez Hunter (Jake Crandall/USA Today)
Advertisement

QUARTERBACKS: D

For now, the Hank Brown experience seems dead.

It was a dreadful first SEC start for Brown as he threw three interceptions and was benched after halftime. Auburn did not score once with Brown running the offense.

In came Payton Thorne.

Thorne was better. Not much better, though. He went 6-of-13 for 144 yards with two touchdowns to Lambert-Smith.

Overall, a rough day for Auburn's quarterbacks.

RUNNING BACKS: C+

As the game went along, Arkansas started to load the box more and more to dare Auburn and Brown to beat them through the air.

In the second half, Auburn ran the ball just 13 times and averaged 2.9 yards per carry.

On the day, Auburn ran the ball 23 times and 12 of those went for at least four yards.

Damari Alston had a run that looked like it'd end in a touchdown, but he fumbled into the endzone and Arkansas recovered.

RECEIVERS/TIGHT ENDS: B

This grade is this high solely because of Lambert-Smith.

The Penn State transfer posted a career game with five catches and 156 yards to go along with two touchdowns.

Outside of him, it was a whole lot of nothing. The next leading receiver, Rivaldo Fairweather, had 32 yards.

It's tough to gauge the receivers with how poor the QB play was at times, but Thorne's interception went off of Cam Coleman's hands, so it's not as if the receivers were blameless in this offensive disaster class.

OFFENSIVE LINE: B-

The line was fine. Arkansas didn't have a sack all game, and the run blocking was good when Auburn wasn't running against loaded fronts.

Nothing noteworthy, but not a bad game by any means.


DEFENSE: B-

Auburn's defense did what it could for about 50 minutes. But like the Cal game, it got very little support from the offense and tired out by the end.

Long third downs killed the defense. The Razorbacks were 5-of-8 on third downs with a distance of at least nine yards including a 58-yard touchdown on 3rd-and-19 to give Arkansas its lead back.

For the most part, Auburn loaded the box and dared Arkansas to beat it through the air, which worked on first and second down, but then the Tigers rushed three and gave Taylen Green all day to throw.

Auburn's linebackers made their presence known on the stat sheet, specifically Dorian Mausi and Jalen McLeod, but the lack of QB containment hurt them more than a few times.

Auburn's secondary, which has struggled mightily to start the season, had a pretty solid day outside of one big play. Kayin Lee and Jerrin Thompson were both very good.

To rub salt in the wound, Champ Anthony had to be carted off, which means that Auburn's already thin defensive back room became even thinner.

OVERALL: D-

Things look bad right now.

Getting flattened by an Arkansas team at home that has a head coach on the hot seat is flat-out unacceptable.

This was a big game for Auburn. The Tigers needed positive momentum heading into their SEC gauntlet, but instead, they got the opposite.

The Tigers will play Oklahoma at home before heading to Athens and Columbia to play two top-10 teams.

If Auburn doesn't beat Oklahoma, it is staring down the barrel of 2-5.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2F1YnVybi5yaXZhbHMuY29t L25ld3MvYXVidXJuLXBvc2l0aW9uLWdyYWRlcy12ZXJzdXMtYXJrYW5zYXMi LAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcs CiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwog IH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3Jl YXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVu dHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAg IC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNv IHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0g Imh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFy ZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0 PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2Fy ZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUy RiUyRmF1YnVybi5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRmF1YnVybi1wb3NpdGlv bi1ncmFkZXMtdmVyc3VzLWFya2Fuc2FzJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMwNzQmY3Y9Mi4w JmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21T Y29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK