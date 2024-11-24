Auburn players react to field storming

It's been a bit since Auburn won a game like it did on Saturday.
The Tigers last beat a ranked opponent on October 30, 2021, when they beat Ole Miss at home.
Combine that with the fact that Auburn has gone through its worst five-year stretch of football in the modern era, there was no way they were keeping the fans off the field after Auburn beat No. 15 Texas A&M 43-41 in quadruple overtime.
The last time Auburn rushed the field was after the 2019 Iron Bowl, so none of its current students or players have seen Pat Dye Field swarmed with fans like it was Saturday night.
It was something Jarquez Hunter has been waiting a long time for, and he finally got it in his final game at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
"Oh, I was hoping we'd win, so I could get my first experience of rushing the field," Hunter said postgame. "I mean, it was such an exciting experience with all the fans on there just cheering us on."
Big games aren't new to Keandre Lambert-Smith.
The senior receiver played four years at Penn State, and in his final collegiate home game, all he wanted was a memorable way to go out.
"I put on my (Instagram) story, I said, 'Last one in Jordan-Hare. Let's make it memorable,'" Lambert-Smith said postgame. "And that's something I definitely won't forget. I was in the crowd surfing; it felt like a movie, I swear to God. I felt like it was a great way to send the seniors out, the guys who have been here four, five years. I'm happy I could be the one to do it. I don't take it light."
Jalen McLeod, like every Auburn player, has never been a part of a field storming, so when it happened, he reverted to his natural instinct.
"I was scared for a second," McLeod said postgame. "He dropped it. Oh man. So I went to the sideline, start talking trash. That was my first instinct."
Payton Thorne has had quite the rollercoaster of a career at Auburn.
This season alone, he has been benched for a game and a half and has been blamed for a lot of Auburn's shortcomings, fair or unfair.
In his final game at Jordan-Hare Stadium, Thorne led Auburn to 31 regulation points which included the final drive of the game that ended in a field goal sending the game to overtime.
And just like everyone inside Jordan-Hare Stadium, it's a game Thorne will never forget.
"To finish that one the right way and have that experience it’s something to look back on when you’re stinking 90 years old, if you’re fortunate enough to make it to 90,” Thorne said postgame.