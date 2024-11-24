Auburn players react to field storming

It's been a bit since Auburn won a game like it did on Saturday.

The Tigers last beat a ranked opponent on October 30, 2021, when they beat Ole Miss at home.

Combine that with the fact that Auburn has gone through its worst five-year stretch of football in the modern era, there was no way they were keeping the fans off the field after Auburn beat No. 15 Texas A&M 43-41 in quadruple overtime.

The last time Auburn rushed the field was after the 2019 Iron Bowl, so none of its current students or players have seen Pat Dye Field swarmed with fans like it was Saturday night.

It was something Jarquez Hunter has been waiting a long time for, and he finally got it in his final game at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

"Oh, I was hoping we'd win, so I could get my first experience of rushing the field," Hunter said postgame. "I mean, it was such an exciting experience with all the fans on there just cheering us on."