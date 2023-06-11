Highland Home was well-represented Friday at Auburn's Elite Camp. Former Flying Squadron member and 2023 Auburn signee Keldric Faulk helped teach drills, 2025 defensive end CJ May was offered and 2025 linebacker Jakaleb Faulk returned to campus. For Jakaleb, the youngest Faulk brother, it was an opportunity to see how Auburn's coaching staff goes about its business. "It was pretty good," Faulk said. "I went with Coach (Jeremy) Garrett and with (Josh) Aldridge."

Jakaleb Faulk returned to Auburn for an Elite Camp Friday. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

One of the top names in the 2025 class and ranked No. 136 in the nation, Faulk's already amassed over 20 offers. Two schools are sticking out at this point in his recruitment. "Auburn, Alabama," Faulk said. Those two schools have secured spots in Faulk's top five schools, which he'll drop July 4. He's already planned a return visit to Auburn for the UMass game Sept. 2, but there's a good chance he could be back to campus well before then for additional visits. On his latest trip, he had the unique chance to work with his brother, Keldric. "It was something you wouldn’t be able to do everyday," Faulk said. "It was something different, it was something new."