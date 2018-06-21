NEWNAN, Ga. | A number of factors will go into Auburn’s success on the football field this season but few will be as important as what’s produced in its factory. The Tigers’ offseason workout program is in full swing this summer under the guidance of head strength and conditioning coach Ryan Russell and his staff, and most of it takes place inside the 15,000-square-foot weight room, dubbed The Factory by Auburn's players a few years ago.

Tre' Williams does the bench press in The Factory during Auburn's Pro Day last March. Todd Van Emst/Auburn athletics

"So far, so good. I talked with Coach Russell, met with him earlier today, and he’s been very pleased with where we’re at. The guys are working extremely hard,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. “He’s been really pleased with the new guys too. Of course, those guys are working out separately … like we always do. He’s usually a pretty straight shooter as far as his evaluations and so far he’s pleased.” Russell has created a workout program that includes a mix of competition and cooperation. The players compete in speed and conditioning drills on a regular basis. He also hands out Factory Workers of the Week awards for players that show a strong work ethic, attention to detail, energy and have a positive affect on their teammates. Award winners so far this summer include veteran players such as Jeremiah Dinson, Ryan Davis and Nate Craig-Myers, newcomers like Jack Driscoll, Josh Marsh and Christian Tutt and even walk-ons such as Phelps Gamble and Robert Muschamp.

THE FACTORY WORKERS OF THE WEEK WEEK PLAYERS Week 1 DB Jeremiah Dinson, LB K.J. Britt, OL Phelps Gamble, WR Ryan Davis Week 2 WR Nate Craig-Myers, LB Robert Muschamp, OL Marquel Harrell, OL Jack Driscoll Week 3 BUCK Big Kat Bryant, RB Kam Martin, LB Josh Marsh, OL Mike Horton Week 4 DB Christian Tutt, TE Sal Cannella, LB Darrell Williams, BUCK T.D. Moultry

“Felt like a little competition and start recognizing the guys that have been the most consistent and have earned the right to be honored with the Factory Worker of the Week,” Malzahn said. “They take great pride in it and there’s great competition that goes with it.” Auburn opens the season against Washington in Mercedes-Benz Stadium Sept. 1 at 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC.