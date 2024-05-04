"It was great to have Coach Nix stop by and see," Powell said. "We have messaged back and forth but it was good to finally meet him."

The east coast, west coast and midwest have all hosted Auburn staff members, so it comes as no surprise that one made a stop in Georgia Friday. It was running back's coach Derrick Nix, who stopped by to see three-star JP Powell .

Auburn's coaching staff has been all over lately.

Not only did Nix make the trip to Colquitt, Ga., to watch Powell practice, but he delivered the news in-person that Auburn was extending an offer to Powell.

"It felt awesome to get an offer from Auburn," Powell said. "They're close to home, have a great game day atmosphere and small town feel, too."

It's been a busy last month for Powell, who's begun picking up some offers from bigger programs. Auburn joined Florida State, Mississippi State and Ole Miss as some of the big-name programs to extend an offer lately.

Powell, aside from football, plays baseball and runs track for Miller County High School.

"Coach Nix likes that I’m always busy working and playing other sports," Powell said. "That I’m always doing something."

He's got two official visits currently set up, one to Georgia Tech May 31-June 2 and one to Mississippi State June 21-23. Auburn hasn't been set, but it's something being discussed.

"Absolutely looking forward to visiting Auburn," Powell said. "That’s one school that is somewhat close to home that I have not visited yet...they have a great reputation as an institution."