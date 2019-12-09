Hired Dec. 9, 2018, from Memphis, Dillingham is now rejoining his former boss, Mike Norvell, who was hired as the new head coach of the Noles on Saturday.

Auburn's offensive coordinator is assuming the same role at Florida State, sources close to the situation tell AuburnSports.com. He will not coach the Tigers in the Outback Bowl.

Dillingham, one of the younger offensive minds in the sport, also coached quarterbacks for the Tigers, working closely as one of Gus Malzahn's top confidants during the offseason QB race between true freshman Bo Nix and redshirt freshman Joey Gatewood.

Malzahn called plays this season, but Dillingham was involved in scheming, as well as all other duties of an offensive coordinator. He, Malzahn and receivers coach and passing game coordinator Kodi Burns worked closely to run the show, the head coach said during the season.

"The job is creating game plans and presenting ideas and thoughts of what we want to do on base downs on a certain formations," Dillingham said of his role in the offseason. "What things give defenses problems, and basically being able to present that to the head coach — to the offensive play-caller.

"... You know, Coach Malzahn being a head coach and being a play-caller on the field, he needs somebody he can kind of speak to and we can speak the same language. That way he can he can basically see what's happening from the box without being there. So I think for me and him, the relationship between us in terms of how we can communicate and be on the same page like that, and we can be able to make an adjustment mid-series because we're on the same page. I think that's gonna be my role."

