Shutout and swept

Auburn softball had one hit Sunday.
The rest of the hits and all of the runs on the day belonged to Texas A&M.
The Tigers lost the series finale 3-0 to the Aggies, as they were swept once again in SEC play and had their losing streak extended to seven games.
"We pretty much felt like we stayed with what we were looking for, and when we got it, we went for it, but we just didn't have the results," said head coach Chris Malveaux. "Whether it's hard groundouts or fly ball, whatever it was, we just couldn't line it up enough."
Texas A&M put two runs on the board on one hit in the first inning, chasing Auburn starting pitcher Chalea Clemmons out of the game after recording just two outs. Clemmons faced six batters, walking three of them and giving up a base hit to another.
Icess Tresvik pitched 2.1 innings of scoreless relief, while SJ Geurin logged the most innings in the circle with the final four of the game. Guerin gave up one run in the seventh inning — the Aggies' third run.
Meanwhile, Auburn's only hit of the day was a two-out single by AnnaLea Adams in the first inning.
Auburn is back in action with a midweek game against South Alabama at Jane B. Moore Field Wednesday at 6 p.m. CST. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network plus.