Shutout and swept

Auburn softball had one hit Sunday.

The rest of the hits and all of the runs on the day belonged to Texas A&M.

The Tigers lost the series finale 3-0 to the Aggies, as they were swept once again in SEC play and had their losing streak extended to seven games.

"We pretty much felt like we stayed with what we were looking for, and when we got it, we went for it, but we just didn't have the results," said head coach Chris Malveaux. "Whether it's hard groundouts or fly ball, whatever it was, we just couldn't line it up enough."