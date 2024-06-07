Auburn making move for elite edge rusher
AUBURN | Jared Smith didn’t participate in Thursday’s 7-on-7 camp, but he did make the trip with his Thompson teammates.
It gave the 4-star edge rusher some extra time with the Auburn coaching staff including Hugh Freeze.
“He FaceTimed my mom. That was pretty cool,” said Smith of his time with Freeze. “That’s what you want, the head coach saying he wants you. That’s what you want as a recruit.”
Smith, 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds, said Freeze had a simple message for him.
“Why not come change this place,” he said. “It was a big opportunity for me to get down there today and get a feel for the players that might come to Auburn.
“Auburn DL commit) Jourdin Crawford was here. Just talking to him and seeing how this place can change with just a few people who commit.”
Smith might end up doing just that. He’s officially visited Ole Miss and South Carolina, and has plans for trips to Georgia June 7, Tennessee June 14 and Florida State June 18.
He won’t officially visit Auburn until this fall but plans to be back for Big Cat Weekend July 27. That could be a big visit with Smith wanting to make a decision before the start of his senior season.
“Very important,” said Smith of attending Big Cat. “To see how I fit. Keep seeing how I fit with the players, the coaches. See how I fit in the scheme they run.”
Smith does not list any current favorites. He’s ranked the nation’s No. 4 outside linebacker and No. 109 overall prospect by Rivals.