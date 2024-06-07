AUBURN | Jared Smith didn’t participate in Thursday’s 7-on-7 camp, but he did make the trip with his Thompson teammates. It gave the 4-star edge rusher some extra time with the Auburn coaching staff including Hugh Freeze. “He FaceTimed my mom. That was pretty cool,” said Smith of his time with Freeze. “That’s what you want, the head coach saying he wants you. That’s what you want as a recruit.”

Smith plans to return to Auburn for Big Cat at the end of July. (Bryan Matthews/AuburnSports.com)

Advertisement

Smith, 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds, said Freeze had a simple message for him. “Why not come change this place,” he said. “It was a big opportunity for me to get down there today and get a feel for the players that might come to Auburn. “Auburn DL commit) Jourdin Crawford was here. Just talking to him and seeing how this place can change with just a few people who commit.” Smith might end up doing just that. He’s officially visited Ole Miss and South Carolina, and has plans for trips to Georgia June 7, Tennessee June 14 and Florida State June 18.