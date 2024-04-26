AUBURN | Just when the starting pitching has started to come around, Auburn’s lineup has been hit by several key injuries. That’s been the story for the Tigers’ season so far along with playing the top six teams in the SEC during the first six weekends and coming out of it with eight consecutive league losses and a 2-16 record. “It’s a huge gap,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “Whenever we’ve pitched it pretty good, we haven’t hit. Whenever we’ve hit, we haven’t pitched. We can’t find each other, yet. At least at this stage.”

Freshman Cale Stricklin is hitting .375 in starting 6 of last 8 games for Irish at catcher. (Grayson Belanger/Auburn athletics)

Thompson is hopeful for a turnaround this weekend at LSU. He’ll go with the same starters from last weekend that combined for 2.70 ERA at Mississippi State with Dylan Watts Friday, Tanner Bauman Saturday and Carson Myers Sunday. “I thought we were competitive in all three of our starts in Starkville,” said Thompson. “I think there’s a place to make a jump and take off. This is amateur baseball and it happens. If we keep being more competitive like that consistently enough, we’ll have a chance to win more games. “Hopefully, we’re starting to see some signs of growing.” LSU, the defending national champions, has had its share of troubles this season as well, and comes into the series with a 5-13 conference record after taking 2-of-3 at Missouri last weekend. While AU got better production out if its starters at MSU, injuries to Ike Irish, Bobby Peirce and Mason Maners limited the offense to a .163 batting average, two extra-base hits and five runs combined in three games. Irish, who was trying to play through a hand injury, sprained his ankle sliding into first base at MSU Sunday. He missed Tuesday night’s 11-1 win over Florida A&M and is not expected to play this weekend.