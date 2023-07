Auburn landed the commitment of four-star wide receiver Malcolm Simmons to begin its annual recruiting event. The Tigers beat out programs like UCF, Arkansas, Indiana and West Virginia for the Benjamin Russell, Ala., product.

Big Cat Weekend got started in a big way Saturday morning.

Simmons was last on campus in June for Auburn's elite camp, where he showcased his skills in front of the coaching staff and had an opportunity to work under wide receivers' coach Marcus Davis.

During one-on-one drills during the camp, Simmons got to catch passes from fellow commit Walker White.

Last season for Benjamin Russell, Simmons had 31 receptions for 513 yards receiving and seven touchdowns.