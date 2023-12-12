"I mean, Auburn has a big chance right now," Williams said. "A while back I told Coach [Garrett] that I wasn’t considering Auburn at the time. I feel like that’s just because I never visited and because what I had already seen before from other colleges. Actually being here and seeing what it’s all about, it’s a really big chance that I would come here."

In fact, he'd informed defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett at one point there wasn't much interest in the program. That was months ago, but Auburn kept recruiting him and hosted him on an official visit this week.

Williams is the No. 65 player in the nation and out of Clinton, N.C. He committed to Florida in late June, but with all the overturn happening in Gainesville, he's still open to other options.

Auburn was one of his stops, as he expects to have a final decision on signing day. The stability of the coaching staff and the vision they have for the program is one of the reasons he's considering the Tigers.

"The staff members, relationships, I could see myself building with them," Williams said. "It’s pretty good, knowing that they’re good people and seeing what Coach [Garrett] has for me if I do come here as a freshman. The schemes and the defensive linemen that he develops. It’s been pretty good, I could see myself playing here as a freshman, playing here period. It’s a really good school."

Williams continued to rave about Garrett, specifically in the developmental aspect that he brings to the table. This past season served as a great example for the four-star to look back on.

"Seeing all the freshmen that Coach [Garrett] plays, seeing how he develops them, seeing what he teaches them as their process throughout their freshman year," Williams said. "It’s nice to know that I could come here, play early and get all the reps that I need to develop as a defensive lineman the way I wanna be."

He also had a chance to meet with head coach Hugh Freeze.

"I talked to Coach Freeze for a long time," Williams said. "Coach Freeze, he’s a really good guy. He talked to me about how he’s more of a relationship guy with his players and he not only talks to them about football, but about life and life situations. He could talk to me about a lot of different things other than football, but help me in a lot of different ways."