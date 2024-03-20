Washington D.C. to Auburn. That's the trip that Tariq Hayer made for his first visit to Auburn Wednesday. He sat in meetings, met with some coaches and toured the facilities and campus. Auburn's football facilities blew him away. "The facility, I love it," Hayer said. "I have never seen a facility like this. Even Bama is not like this, either."

Tariq Hayer visited Auburn Wednesday. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

Advertisement

Hayer, six feet tall and 175 pounds, is being recruited by both Charles Kelly and DJ Durkin as a versatile defensive back. "They’re great guys, they’ve proved that they can develop players and stuff, so I like them a lot," Hayer said. In fact, meeting with the two was his favorite part of the visit. "Meeting with the coaches, getting to know them, I think that was probably the best," Hayer said. "I loved the facility, the coaches are great. Great school to me." What's Auburn's message to the four-star? "Great education and great football together," Hayer said. "Good thing for life."