THE RUNDOWN: Episode 681

Bryan Matthews, Caleb Jones and Jay G. Tate reconvene to discuss the most pressing news, which today centers around Tahhad Pettiford's decision to return to Auburn for his sophomore season.

That wasn't the only thing discussed today; there were other ancillary points made:

• What about the new Serbian, Filip Jovic? What can he do?

• Auburn now has 11 players on scholarship. B-Matt loves the array.

• Caleb previews a big weekend for football recruiting.

• Why has LB/DE Jaquez Wilkes become so important?

• Will Auburn keep the Baltimore pipeline cranking?

• Baseball earned a VERY high national seed in the NCAA Tournament!

• B-Matt previews what should be a fun weekend at Plainsman Park.

• Shoutouts.

The show is presented by VooDoo Wing Company with locations in Auburn, Mobile, Tuscaloosa, Florence, suburban Charlotte, Chapel Hill and Las Vegas. Check them out IN PERSON for delicious chicken or on the web at www.voodoowingco.com.