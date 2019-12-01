Sullivan played at Auburn from 1968 through the 1971 season. Though Sullivan's junior season was excellent, he won the Heisman as a senior — throwing for 2,012 yards and 20 touchdowns while leading Auburn to a 9-2 record.

Pat Sullivan, Auburn's first Heisman Trophy winner, has died after a protracted battle with throat cancer. He was 69.

One of Auburn's most important football icons has passed away.

Sullivan later became an assistant coach under Pat Dye during the Tigers' stretch of excellence during the mid- to late-80s. He was hired as TCU's head coach in 1992 and remained in Ft. Worth for six seasons. The Horned Frogs won a Southwestern Conference title in 1994.

After a stint at UAB, Sullivan finished his coaching career with a seven-season run at Samford University that ended after the 2014 season.

Sullivan's importance to Auburn's football program can't be overstated. He was the state's top overall prospect out of John Carroll High in 1967 and was recruited doggedly by both Auburn coach Ralph Jordan and Alabama's Paul Bryant. Sullivan chose the Tigers largely because of his tight relationship with Jordan, whom he viewed as a mentor throughout his life.

Sullivan's biggest moment on the Plains came during the 1970 Iron Bowl. Auburn trailed by 17 points as the second quarter began, but Sullivan engineered a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown drives that yielded a 33-28 victory at Legion Field.

He guided Auburn to nine consecutive wins to open the 1971 season. Late-season losses to Alabama and Oklahoma stole some allure, but Sullivan's presence and performance nonetheless helped him become the Tigers' first Heisman Trophy Winner.

Sullivan is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.