Auburn 'good as always'

"It's always nice when a school makes you a priority," Zierer said. "It's kind of the thing why I didn't go to UNC this weekend, because I didn't feel like they saw me as a priority. Not calling me and all that stuff, and coming here, being open as always. You can come anywhere, you can come anytime, and just showing me I'm important to them. It's awesome."

He visited Auburn instead, as the Tigers continue to make him feel like a priority.

Saturday's visit was the second consecutive Saturday that Zierer had visited Auburn, as he attended Big Cat the weekend prior.

"It was good as always," Zierer said. "Seeing practice, seeing the scrimmage in the stadium, seeing the new big video board."

Auburn showcased what the team had been working on throughout the spring, hosting an open practice for fans to enjoy from inside Jordan Hare Stadium.

"It's different than what I know," Zierer said. "I know with the scrimmages and all that stuff, but it's just a big practice and made in public, so can't complain. Just seeing all the coaches again, talking with them, looking at film and all that stuff, so had a good time."

Following the A-Day practice, Zierer headed back to the Tigers' football facility to sit in some meetings and review some tape. He plans to narrow things down next month, but Auburn's solidified itself as one of those top schools when he officially cuts things down.

Zierer plans to take all of his official visits before coming to a decision. His official visit with Auburn is scheduled for May 30-June 1.