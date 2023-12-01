The 2023 regular season has concluded for Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers, and while there is a lot to be excited about for the future, there is still that lingering feeling that this team left some wins on the schedule. With a bowl game at the end of the month, Auburn still has one more game to go before we can focus on what's to come next season. With that in mind, let's look back at the 12 games the Tigers played and hand out grades for each positional unit along with the coaches. Agree with the grades? Disagree? Let me hear it.

Quarterbacks: C+ The quarterback situation at the beginning of the season was a mess as Payton Thorne and Robby Ashford were switched between snaps and possessions, never letting either of them get into a groove. Once Thorne took control of the job, he performed better, especially in the RPO game, but was still inconsistent at times. Some of that had to do with a mediocre wide receiver room, but if he is to be the guy behind center for the Tigers in 2024 (which is a big if), he will need to improve vastly. The big surprise was how productive Thorne was on the ground. Running Backs: A- Once Jarquez Hunter got rolling, the running back position became a major asset for the Tigers. The junior struggled early on, not topping the 100-yard mark until the eighth game of the season. He finished three games with more than 100 yards on the ground and came close to topping it again against Alabama with 93. Damari Alston and Jeremiah Cobb showed signs of how good they could be in the future, while Brian Battie proved that he was not just a guy who ran to the outside. The running backs will be the strength of Auburn's offense again next season. Wide Receivers: D There's no getting around it: the wide receivers were not good this year. Whether it was dropping the ball or not getting open, they didn't get the job done. This is one position where Freeze and his staff need significant upgrades. That could very well be coming with the upcoming signing class, along with additions from the transfer portal. Tight Ends: B Rivaldo Fairweather led the Tigers in receptions (33) and receiving yards (349) and was the one guy who could win 50/50 balls against opposing defenders. And while Luke Deal, Brandon Frazier, Micah Riley and Tyler Fromm don't have the statistics that pop out, their work in blocking was solid. Offensive Line: B The most improved group on the team, Jake Thornton did miracles with a put-together offensive line this season, including a true freshman in Connor Lew at center for the last part of the schedule. In one of the more impressive performances, the O-line paved the way for 244 rushing yards on 42 attempts against Alabama's powerful defense. A few additions will shore up this room and add some depth.