HIGHLAND HOME, Ala. — The Flying Squadron are still soaring through their schedule with ease. In a Thursday night home contest against Brantley, Auburn linebacker commit Jakaleb Faulk and Highland Home took care of business with a 46-0 shutout. The 2025 prospect played three quarters, had a few tackles, recovered a fumble and scored a touchdown in the win. "Good week of preparation, a lot of focus, we were locked in throughout the whole thing," Faulk said of the win. "We had enough points on the board to put the fun bunch out, they had a chance to score. That was a good thing about it."

Jakaleb Faulk is one of the top players in the 2025 class. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

Faulk plays on both sides of the ball for Highland Home, lining up at receiver on offense while playing linebacker on defense. He had one catch Thursday evening, a 16-yard touchdown reception. "We were fixing to do a run play, but our quarterback said ‘No, [Brantley]’s gonna call a zone," Faulk said. "He just told me to run a drag and he’s gonna trust me to catch it. He trusted me and I caught it."

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ub3VjaGRvd24sIEpha2FsZWIgRmF1bGshPGJyPjxicj5UaGlzIDE2 LXlhcmQgVEQgcmVjZXB0aW9uIGJ5IHRoZSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQXVidXJuP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jQXVidXJuPC9hPiBjb21taXQgcHV0cyBIaWdobGFu ZCBIb21lIGluIGZyb250IDEzLTAgb3ZlciBCcmFudGxleTogPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0xPSGVWYlpPTUgiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9MT0hl VmJaT01IPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IENhbGViIEpvbmVzIChAQ2FsZWJKX1Jp dmFscykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DYWxlYkpfUml2 YWxzL3N0YXR1cy8xNzA3NTUyNzY0ODIwMTY4NzIwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAyOSwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+Cjxz Y3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+ CjwvZGl2PgoK

With the victory now in the rear view mirror, Faulk can turn his attention to his weekend plans — getting back to Auburn for the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry. He's most excited to see the energy of Jordan Hare Stadium as the Tigers host Georgia, looking to pull off the upset over the No. 1 team in the country. "Can’t wait to see what the fans are gonna do," Faulk said. "The fans, they show up and show out every game. I’m pretty sure they’re gonna show out this game, so I just can’t wait to see that." Faulk's been to both home games this season, and it's starting to feel like just a matter of time before he's taking the field himself. "All it does is just tell me that I made a great choice," Faulk said. "It feels like home every time I get there. Everybody talks to me, everybody knows me. Everybody there is genuine, so that’s what I’m looking for in people."