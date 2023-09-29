Auburn 'feels like home' for Faulk
HIGHLAND HOME, Ala. — The Flying Squadron are still soaring through their schedule with ease.
In a Thursday night home contest against Brantley, Auburn linebacker commit Jakaleb Faulk and Highland Home took care of business with a 46-0 shutout. The 2025 prospect played three quarters, had a few tackles, recovered a fumble and scored a touchdown in the win.
"Good week of preparation, a lot of focus, we were locked in throughout the whole thing," Faulk said of the win. "We had enough points on the board to put the fun bunch out, they had a chance to score. That was a good thing about it."
Faulk plays on both sides of the ball for Highland Home, lining up at receiver on offense while playing linebacker on defense. He had one catch Thursday evening, a 16-yard touchdown reception.
"We were fixing to do a run play, but our quarterback said ‘No, [Brantley]’s gonna call a zone," Faulk said. "He just told me to run a drag and he’s gonna trust me to catch it. He trusted me and I caught it."
With the victory now in the rear view mirror, Faulk can turn his attention to his weekend plans — getting back to Auburn for the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry. He's most excited to see the energy of Jordan Hare Stadium as the Tigers host Georgia, looking to pull off the upset over the No. 1 team in the country.
"Can’t wait to see what the fans are gonna do," Faulk said. "The fans, they show up and show out every game. I’m pretty sure they’re gonna show out this game, so I just can’t wait to see that."
Faulk's been to both home games this season, and it's starting to feel like just a matter of time before he's taking the field himself.
"All it does is just tell me that I made a great choice," Faulk said. "It feels like home every time I get there. Everybody talks to me, everybody knows me. Everybody there is genuine, so that’s what I’m looking for in people."
Rated as the No. 131 player in the nation, Alabama and Florida are two schools still keeping in contact with Faulk. He plans to visit Florida later this season with a teammate and might check out an Alabama game, but Auburn is still the long-term destination..
He's confident in his decision, but also in the Tigers this upcoming weekend.
"I’m very excited," Faulk said. "Can’t wait to see what Auburn’s got for [Georgia], can’t wait to see my school win."