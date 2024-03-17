NASHVILLE | Auburn has earned the No. 4 seed and faces No. 13 Yale in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament in Spokane, Wash. on Friday.

The newly crowned SEC Tournament champions have faced the Bulldogs times just once in program history, coming in 2021. Yale finished the season 22-7, winning the Ivy League Tournament title.

In the title game against Florida earlier Sunday in Nashville, Johni Broome led the way for Auburn with 19 points and 11 rebounds, earning the tournament MVP honors. Chad Baker-Mazara, who was voted to the All-Tournament team, had 10 points, while Denver Jones added 11.